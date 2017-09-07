ForMin endorses European route of Ukraine and Moldova and approaches migration phenomenon at SEECP meeting

Romania’s commitment for promoting regional cooperation in order to ensure South-Eastern Europe’s stability and durable development was reiterated by Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu at the informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers attending the Cooperation Process in South-Eastern Europe (SEECP) in Slovenia.

The meeting was organised by Slovenia, as it is holding the chairmanship-in-office (CiO) of SEECP, according to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The discussion’s agenda featured the recent evolutions in South-Eastern Europe and means through which the cooperation experience within SEECP can be capitalised on in order to overcome the common challenges, especially in areas of economic interest – connectivity, communication, energy, the quoted source mentions.

In his speech, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister voiced support for the objectives assumed by the SEECP CiO and reiterated Romania’s commitment for promoting regional cooperation in order to ensure South-Eastern Europe’s stability and durable development. Furthermore, he conveyed Romania’s firm support to continue the European and Euro-Atlantic integration processes in South-Eastern Europe, while he underlined the importance of maintaining their relevance, as well as common benefits for the region and the Euro-Atlantic community.

He highlighted the importance of the European Union’s support for the Western Balkans and the necessity to continue the reform processes for the internalization of European values and standards having a role in changing societies. In this context, he also underscored the essential role of the strategic communication, with the objective of disseminating benefits of the European integration process and the EU’s role in the region, MAE mentions.

In respect to the Western vicinity, the head of Romanian diplomacy encouraged the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine in regards to their processes of joining the EU, voicing support for continuing the reforms of Moldova and its concern towards the evolutions in Eastern Ukraine.

In regards to migration, the Romanian Minister reiterated Romania’s support for common efforts on a European level and the EU’s support for the affected states, underscoring the need to approach the deep causes of this phenomenon. Furthermore, he express support for continuing the enforcement of the EU-Turkey Agreement on migration, MAE mentions.

“Romania’s goal is action for coherent, cohesive Europe”

Romania’s goal is the action in favour of a coherent, cohesive Europe, closer to its own citizens’ priorities and more credible on a global level, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu told the Strategic Forum of Bled, Slovenia.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, Melescanu participated as main speaker in the session “European Union in a changed world.”

The Romanian Foreign Minister made reference, within this panel, to Romania’s vision on EU’s future, with a focus on European solidarity, integration and inter-connectivity. He underscored the quality of the European Union of global player based on sharing some common values and the international law principles, as well as the need to undertake a pragmatic and ambitious approach meant to respond to the expectations of its citizens, MAE points out.

Melescanu also underscored the manner in which Romania, in the preparation of the EU presidency in the first half of 2019, relates to the current challenges, particularly aimed at eroding the confidence among member states, shifting the relations among institutions, the future of the single market, as well as the impact of economic protectionism. For Romania, the debate on the future of the European Union “stimulates a reflection on Romania’s role, as a relevant player, closely linked to the European project,” the release reads. Minister Melescanu mentioned that Romania’s role is the action in favour of a coherent, cohesive Europe, closer to its own citizens’ priorities and more credible on a global level.

The Strategic Forum at Bled is an important annual meeting of European and international leaders, both from the public and the private area. The event succeeded particularly in Central and Eastern Europe as a high-level debate platform, trying to provide strategic responses to stressing regional and global matters, the MAE mentions.