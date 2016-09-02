ForMin Lazar Comanescu, at the informal reunion (Gymnich) of EU foreign affairs ministers

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu attends on Friday and Saturday, in Bratislava, an informal meeting of foreign affair ministers from EU member states.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, talks will focus on current affairs,such as recent developments in Turkey, progress in implementation of Minsk Treaty in Ukraine and other EU affairs, the EU foreign and security policy strategy; the fighting and preventing terrorism and radicalization (foreign affair ministers of states in the process of negotiations to join the EU are also to participate in this reunion).

Comanescu, alongside EU counterparts, will attend a working breakfast with foreign affair ministers from Eastern Partnership states, hosted by Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs, Miroslav Lajcak, MAE informs.

Gymnich informal reunions take place twice a year, and are hosted by the state holding the semester-long presidency of EU Council.

The name comes from the Gymnich Castle in Germany, where this type of meeting first took place in 1974.

The main goal of the reunions is to facilitate a wide exchange of opinions regarding current affairs on the European foreign policy agenda. The debates don’t end with an official conclusion. At the same time, the Gymnich reunions account for a starting point for other matter to be debated and placed on agendas of formal reunions such as the Foreign Affairs Council or the EU Council.