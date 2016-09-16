ForMin Lazar Comanescu meets US State Department Coordinator for Sanctions Policy, underscores importance of substantial transatlantic relation

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu welcomed on Thursday Ambassador Daniel Fried, US State Department Coordinator for Sanctions Policy, on which occasion he signalled the importance of an as substantial as possible transatlantic relation, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

According to a MAE release sent to Agerpres, during the meeting the two officials reiterated the importance of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and the privileged nature of the relations between Romania and the United States of America.

“The sides hailed the already confirmed consistency of the Strategic Partnership, as well as the development potential, including in the perspective of the Romania – US Task Force meeting, to take place on September 26, 2016, in Washington. Daniel Fried gave guarantees on the solid commitment of the US to Romania, referring, among others, to the importance of implementing the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit of Warsaw in July 2016,” the release points out.

At the same time, the MAE mentions that the two dignitaries approached interest aspects related to the sanction policy on an international level, as well as the developments in the near vicinity of Romania and the extended Black Sea region.

“The two officials reconfirmed the importance of the full implementing of the Minsk Agreements to restore peace. In respect to the Russian Federation, they reiterated that the restrictive measures adopted will be kept until the commitments made are fully implemented and the international law is observed again,” the ministry’s release also reads.