ForMin Melescanu, Ambassador Pocius appreciate the consistency of the high level bilateral dialogue between Romania and Lithuania

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu discussed on Monday with Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania Arvydas Pocius about the stage of bilateral relations, the two of them also approaching current themes of the European, regional and security agendas.

According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the Romanian Minister welcomed on Monday the Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, on a courtesy visit.

“Minister Melescanu appreciated the consistency of the high level bilateral dialogue between the two countries. In the context, the events making 25 years since the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, which took place last year in Vilnius and Bucharest were also brought to mind,” the MAE reveals.

The two officials also discusses about strengthening further the opportunities regarding the relations between Romania and Lithuania.

“The opinion exchanges regarding the recent evolutions on an European and international level underlined the similarity of the two countries’ positions on the majority of topics that were discusses, the parts assessing that Romania and Lithuania must continue the good coordination in order to achieve the European and foreign political objectives which they endorse,” the MAE mentions.