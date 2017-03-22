ForMin Melescanu, Apostolic Nuncio Buendia talk about calendar of forthcoming bilateral contacts

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Monday the Apostolic Nuncio in Romania, Monsignor Miguel Maury Buendia.

On this occasion, the Romanian chief diplomat and the Apostolic Nuncio exchanged opinions on the stage and perspectives of the relationship between Romania and the Holy See, as well as on the calendar of the upcoming bilateral contacts.

The two officials emphasized the very good diplomatic relations between Romania and the Holy See, also evoking the congratulation messages sent by the Romanian side on the celebration on 13 March of the election of His Holiness Pope Francis as Bishop of Rome and Pontiff of the Catholic Church, the source says.

Furthermore, they stressed the availability for a deeper bilateral sectorial cooperation, considering the chairmanship by Romania of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). In this line, the Holy See and the IHRA organised on 16 and 17 February in Vatican the international conference “Refugee Policies from 1933 until Today: Challenges and Responsibilities”, the MAE release adds.