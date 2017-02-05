ForMin Melescanu, at the Foreign Affairs Council; meetings with Stoltenberg, Timmermans and Mogherini

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will participate on Monday to the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), held at Brussels, on which occasion, within the sidelines of the meeting, he will meet the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, and the High Representative / the Vice President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, according to a press release issued on Sunday by the Foreign Affairs Minister.

According to the quoted source, the main subjects of the agenda are related to Ukraine and to the modalities of strengthening the relations between European Union and this country, the developments in Libya, including in the immediate context after the Summit in Valetta, the relations between EU and Egypt, respectively the peace process in the Middle East.

Also, the High Representative / the Vice President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, will inform the ministers about the recent developments within the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, respectively about the situation in Syria.

“Within the sidelines of the FAC meeting, the Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will meet the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. During the meeting, issues of interest and actuality on the agenda of the Alliance will be approached, related to the stage and the perspectives of implementing the decisions adopted at the Warsaw NATO Summit of July, 2016, focusing on the measures of direct interest for our country, related to strengthening the posture of deterrence and defense on the Eastern flank and increasing the Alliance’s role in projecting stability. The Foreign Affairs Minister will also have bilateral meetings with the First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, and with the High Representative / the Vice President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini” the quoted press release shows.