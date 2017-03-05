ForMin Melescanu attends FAC reunion in Brussels

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu will attend on Monday the reunion of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), due in Brussels, says a relevant ministry, MAE, release.

The FAC reunion’s agenda’s topics are the European Security and Defence Policy, as well as the migration, the Western Balkans and the Middle East peace process.

The talk alongside the progress so far in the Common Security and Defence Policy will take place in the presence of the Foreign Affairs and Defence ministers of the EU Member States, expected to adopt conclusions, in the preparation of the European Council due 9 – 10 March, the MAE release adds.

During a working lunch, the diplomacy heads will tackle the EU-Egypt relationship, in the presence of their Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini will inform the Foreign Ministers in relation to the visit she has paid on 9 and 10 February to Washington, as well as on the evolutions in the Syria file.