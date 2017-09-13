ForMin Melescanu, Croatian Vice PM Krstcevic discuss intention to intensify relations within NATO, EU

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Croatia Damir Krsticevic on Wednesday, the two highlighting during their meeting the very good cooperation of the two states, and also the intention to strengthen relations within NATO and the EU, informs a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

“The two officials have underscored the very good character of the Romanian-Croatian relation and the intensity of the bilateral dialogue, all the more so in the context of the 25-year anniversary from the onset of the diplomatic relations. They also expressed confidence that the excellent political relations between the two states will lead to palpable results in the economic domain and other sectoral areas,” reads the release.

The two ministers also emphasized the very good cooperation of the two countries within the North Atlantic Alliance and the desire to intensify it.

“The interlocutors expressed the desire to strengthen and diversify the cooperation of the two countries as partners within the European Union, considering that they will be part of the same trio of presidencies of the EU Council. As regards the regional agenda, the importance of the Western Balkans and of maintaining stability and security in the region was underlined,” MAE informs.