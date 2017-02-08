ForMin Melescanu, Finland Ambassador discuss political dialogue consolidation and sectoral cooperation diversification

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Tuesday Republic of Finland Ambassador in Bucharest, Paivi Pohjaneheimo, on a courtesy visit, with whom he spoke about the cooperation between the two countries, reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release.

The two officials reviewed the main cooperation dimensions of the Romanian-Finnish relation, appreciating the significant collaboration potential between the two countries, both on a bilateral level and on a European and international level.

In respect to the further continuation of the bilateral relations, they underscored both sides’ interest in identifying new opportunities for consolidating the political dialogue and diversifying sectoral cooperation, with a focus on the economic and cultural relations between Romania and Finland.

They also highlighted the importance of a close cooperation between Romania and Finland, within the trio of semestrial presidencies of the EU Council, which the two countries will hold in 2019, MAE also points out.