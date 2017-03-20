ForMin Melescanu, Georgian Deputy ForMin David Dondua emphasised good level of bilateral relations

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu and the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Government of Georgia, David Dondua met in Bucharest for consultations that highlighted the very good level of the bilateral dialogue and the practical cooperation on multiple levels.

Teodor Melescanu congratulated Georgia for the EU Council’s decision to liberalize the visa policy for Georgian citizens, which will enter into force during the next stage, reads a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister said that our country will continue to support the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Georgian people and reiterated his support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the release says.

Also, the head of Bucharest diplomacy expressed the Romanian side’s interest to develop the high-level political dialogue, including in the context of the June celebration of the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Romania and Georgia.

The Georgian official thanked for Romania’s constant support and said that the Georgian side acknowledges the great level of bilateral relations. He also expressed full openness to strengthen high-level political dialogue and sectoral cooperation, specifies MAE.