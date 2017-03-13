ForMin Melescanu highlights Romania’s collaboration with states of Asia-Pacific, at meeting with Asian states’ diplomats

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Monday had a meeting with the group of heads of diplomatic missions of Asian states, accredited in Bucharest, namely of the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of India, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Malaysia, the Republic of Turkey and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

During the meeting, Minister Teodor Melescanu highlighted the importance granted by the Government in Bucharest to promoting Romania’s relations with the states of the Asia-Pacific area, “through a pragmatic approach that stresses the consolidation of the economic cooperation on a commercial and investment level,” a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release points out.

In context, the Romanian dignitary pointed out the objectives of strengthening the bilateral partnerships and reinvigorating the traditional relations with countries in the region, the distinct components of the foreign policy dimension of the Governance programme. Also discussed were modalities to expand and diversify the multisectoral cooperation of Romania with states of Asia-Pacific, highlighting the relevant collaboration potential in areas such as infrastructure, energy, IT and communications, agriculture and agri-food industry. At the same time, the meeting pointed out the common interest for a more efficient capitalization on the opportunities provided by the EU’s instruments for the collaboration with the states in the region, the release shows.

The dialogue also brought forth an opinion exchange on a series of topical files of the international scene, including the perspectives of the European project, Eastern Europe, the future of transatlantic relations, the political-economic developments and those in the security area in the Asia-Pacific area, the MAE also points out.