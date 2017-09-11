ForMin Melescanu: It’s the responsibility of the entire democratic community to fight the globalisation of terrorism

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu says, in a message posted on the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s (MAE) Facebook page on the occasion of commemorating the victims of the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001 against the US, that the fight against the major challenge represented by the globalisation of terrorism is the responsibility of the entire democratic community.

“The Foreign Affairs Minister conveys, on the occasion of commemorating the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001 against the United States of America, a message to US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson and the US people, in which he reiterates the deep feelings of compassion for the victims’ families and Romania’s commitments to be close to the US in fighting global challenges,” the message posted on MAE’s page reads.

Within the message, the Foreign Affairs Minister reaffirmed his solidarity with the US people.

“We remain close to the victims’ families of the terrorist attacks, to the US people, as a friend and strategic ally in the fight against terrorism. The globalisation of terrorism represents a major challenge to international security. It’s our responsibility, of the entire democratic community to fight this challenge.