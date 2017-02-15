ForMin Melescanu, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador review bilateral relations

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu met the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Romania Daulet Batrashevev.

“The meeting tackled aspects that concern the deepening of bilateral dialogue and the ways of expanding the overall relations between Romania and the Republic of Kazakhstan. At the same time, the timetable of bilateral political contacts for 2017 was discussed, both parties emphasising the need to intensify sectoral cooperation,” a Foreign Ministry (MAE) press release reads.

Minister Teodor Melescanu expressed his confidence that bilateral economic relations will reach a level that would match the potential for cooperation and emphasised the importance of the trade-economic dimension of collaboration with the Republic of Kazakhstan in the energy and transport sectors.

In this context, the head of Romanian diplomacy underlined the importance of Romania’s presence at “Expo Astana 2017: Future Energy” universal exhibition (June 10 – September 10), and of marking, within this framework, 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Both interlocutors pleaded for the adoption of measures to stimulate bilateral cooperation in the field of culture and education, which would capitalise on the existing basis of cooperation,” the MAE press release adds.