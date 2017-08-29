ForMin Melescanu meets Egyptian counterpart: Romania can grant Egypt assistance to fight corruption. “I assured the Egyptian Minister of our support in the development of the EU-Egypt partnership”

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu has met on Tuesday his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry, context in which he showed that Romania can grant support, technical assistance and expertise to Egypt in various areas related to electoral processes, the fight against corruption, training magistrates and strengthening institutional capacity.

“I brought to their knowledge Romania’s intent to grant support, technical assistance and expertise in various areas related to electoral processes, the fight against corruption, training magistrates and strengthening the institutional capacity. Romania firmly endorses Egypt’s commitment to settle a solid democracy, which would become a benchmark for many of the Arab countries undergoing a transition process,” Melescanu stated after the meeting with his Egyptian counterpart.

He criticised the terrorist attacks in which many Egyptian citizens have lost their lives.

“Romania strongly opposes all forms of terrorism or fundamentalist behavior and actions, regardless of their ideological, religious, political, racial, ethnic or any other kind of justification,” Romania’s Foreign Affairs Minister said.

Melescanu mentioned that the discussions with his Egyptian counterpart also focused on the commercial exchanges, context in which he revealed that Egypt is Romania’s main trade partner in the Middle East and South Africa region. He also added that the level of trade is below the potential of the two countries and said that he encouraged businessmen to cooperate in areas such as energy, oil industry, IT and agriculture.

The discussions of the two officials tackled also priorities related to the UN and regional themes, such as fighting migration, problems of Libya and Syria, counterterrorism fight.

“I assured the Egyptian Minister of our support in the development of the EU-Egypt partnership, which would take into account the specific needs of Egypt in terms of development, security and political stability,” Melescanu added.

According to him the visit of Sameh Hassan Shoukry to Bucharest is the first of an Egyptian diplomacy head over the last seven years.

In his turn, the Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister appreciated the excellent bilateral relations with Romania.

“In the next period, a remarkable activity of all relations will be recorded, whether on presidential level between leaders of the two countries or activities of high officials regarding Egypt and Romania,” the Egyptian official said.

The two ministers have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Romania’s and Egypt’s Governments regarding the exemption from visa requirements for people holding diplomatic and service passports and a Memorandum between the two Foreign Affairs Ministries, which stipulates regular consultations and a continuous exchange of expertise on various areas.

Moreover, on the relevant ministries level, a protocol regarding the tourism between the two states has been also signed.