ForMin Melescanu meets EU ambassadors, undersores that Romania endorses EU commitment to its eastern partners

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu had a working breakfast with the ambassadors of the EU member states who are accredited in Bucharest, which was organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Estonia, in the context of Estonia exerting the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

In this context, the Foreign Affairs Minister hailed the objectives of the Estonian presidency and reiterated Romania’s support for continuing its efforts in achieving the priorities set out, “within a balanced and ambitious agenda regarding the future of the European Union, whose advancement also represents a priority for Romania, including as a future Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the first semester of 2019.”

Melescanu mentioned the role of the extraordinary Summit that will be organised in Sibiu, on 9 May 2019. Furthermore, the head of the Romanian diplomacy underscored that in the current context, maintaining unity in strengthening the European project should remain the main objective.

The Minister voiced Romania’s support for the development of the European project based on some coherent, unitary and inclusive approaches, that should meet the expectations of European citizens, including those of Romanian citizens.

In the context of the 5th Summit of the Eastern Partnership which is to take place on Friday in Brussels, the Foreign Affairs Minister underscored Romania’s support for a reconfirmation, on this occasion, of the EU commitment to its Eastern partners.

In the upcoming period, the focus inside the Eastern Partnership will be particularly placed on implementing the 20 concrete objectives had in mind for 2020, in order to visibly improve the citizens’ lives and offer them some tangible benefits, the MAE mentions.