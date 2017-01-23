ForMin Melescanu meets Moldovan counterpart Galbur

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu had a meeting on Monday, in Bucharest with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova Andrei Galbur, a meeting in which they agreed, among others, to resume the Inter-Governmental Mixed Committee between Romania and the Republic of Moldova for European integration.

According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) on Monday, Teodor Melescanu had a meeting in Bucharest with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Galbur, the first counterpart welcomed in Bucharest by the new head of Romanian diplomacy.

The quoted source reveals that, on this occasion, the two ministers made an assessment of the current stage and prospects regarding the bilateral relations, reiterating the mutual interest in further developing the cooperation on all levels, in the spirit of the Bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova.

“Minister Teodor Melscanu underlined that the relationship with the Republic of Moldova is a major important priority of Romania’s foreign policy and confirmed the strong will of Bucharest to further endorse the European path and the reforms promoted in Chisinau, in accordance with the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area Agreement between the Republic of Moldova and the EU, the objective of which is to respond to the prosperity and security aspirations of all citizens in the Republic of Moldova.

According to the MAE, Minister Andrei Galbur reiterated the firm determination of the Government in Chisinau to fully accomplish the European agenda of reforming and upgrading the society and thanked Romania’s Government for the support granted to the Republic of Moldova in promoting its development programmes, including through implementing the infrastructure projects and the ones regarding the population’s support.

The two ministers agreed on resuming the meetings of the Romania – the Republic of Moldova Inter-Governmental Mixed Committee for European integration, establishing the next meeting in Chisinau, in the first half of 2017.

Moreover, the two dignitaries voted in favor of organizing, in the spring of 2017, in Brussels, a meeting of the Group for the European Action of the Republic of Moldova (GEARM), within which a comprehensive analysis to be carried out on the development of Moldova’s European path.

“The ministers exchanged opinions on the regulation process of the conflict in the Transnistria region. The two ministers pleaded for continuing the efforts in order to identify a political solution within the negotiations in the “5+2″ format, by observing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova and adopting a special statute for the Transnistria region,” the MAE release points out.

Teodor Melescanu and Andrei Galbur concluded that the Bilateral Strategic Partnership must be further strengthened.