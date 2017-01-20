ForMin Melescanu meets US Ambassador Klemm; Minister underlines importance of direct dialogue

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Friday met US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm, on which occasion the Romanian chief diplomat underscored the need for a direct dialogue of the US Embassy, and not through the media, with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) and the governmental authorities.

“During the talks, the Foreign Affairs Minister firmly argued the need for a direct dialogue of the US Embassy, and not through the media, with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the governmental authorities, in accordance with the spirit of the strategic partnership relations, with the observance of the diplomatic standards and practices,” reads a MAE release.

According to the MAE, the two officials referred, during the meeting, to the relevance of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US and mentioned the importance of further developing it, on all its dimensions.

In context, the Romanian side brought to mind the Government’s commitment, reflected in the governance programme, to strengthen the relations with the US, the release points out.

ForMin Melescanu: I assured Ambassador Klemm I am capable of understanding very direct messages

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu, has stated on Friday that he has assured US Ambassador in Bucharest, Hans Klemm, during the meeting they had in the first half of the day, that he is capable of understanding very direct messages and that “it is not normal when there are certain topics of interest for bilateral affairs they be brought to knowledge through the press”.

“There was a discussion which, from my point of view, started from a very clear point, namely that Romania is a sovereign state, an ally of the United States of American and a partner state of the US,” the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs stated at the MAE headquarters.

He emphasized the importance of the Romania-US bilateral partnership.

“From our point of view, of the current government, the continuation and development of the strategic partnership with the US is one of the priorities that we have assumed and we will do all that is in our power for this partnership to develop, to expand, being about the most important partner that we have internationally,” the Foreign Affairs Minister stated.

Furthermore, the head of Romanian diplomacy added that important messages must be sent directly, between institutions.

“At the same time, I have referred to the fact that it is not normal that when certain topics of interest for bilateral relations exist, they be brought to knowledge through the press. I have assured Mr. Ambassador that I am capable of understanding when I am spoken to very directly and that we hope such things not happen in the future,” Teodor Melescanu said.

He added that the discussion did not have as a subject specific cases.

“I have referred to the fact that when there are things to transmit, they should be transmitted institutionally. (…) and not through the press. I did not discuss anything of concrete topics, it was a discussion of principles, which I believe clarified the way in which our government sees the collaboration with the United States and all the embassies present in Bucharest,” Melescanu said.

US Embassy: Ambassador Klemm noted the United States’ commitment to strengthening our strategic partnership

“The Embassy of the United States in Bucharest acknowledges that Ambassador Hans Klemm met with Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu earlier today. The Ambassador congratulated the Minister on his appointment, and noted the United States’ commitment to strengthening our strategic partnership, a partnership based on shared values and the common goals of promoting regional security, economic prosperity and the rule of law. The United States Embassy values its ongoing dialogue with the Government and other institutions of the Romanian state, as well as with the Romanian public on matters of mutual concern,” reads a press statement of the US Embassy on Friday.