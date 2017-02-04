ForMin Melescanu on GEO amending the criminal laws: Things could have been better presented, there were communication problems

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu believes that the measures adopted by the Government concerning pardon and the modification of the Criminal Codes could have been better presented and that “there have been communication problems.”

“They could have been better presented and there have been communication problems. I hope we overcome them,” Melescanu said at Parliament on Saturday.

He pointed out that he will have a dialogue with European officials in Brussels on Monday.

“It is very normal to have a dialogue with our European partners and to this end I will be in Brussels on Monday, and we’ll have the chance to discuss including on the text in question (of the ordinance modifying the Criminal Codes – e.n.). The meetings are about to be scheduled, there will also be people with duties in the area with the European Commission. My point of view is very simple, we’ll find a modality to collaborate with our European colleagues and partners to defuse this situation,” Melescanu also said.

Asked about the possible withdrawal of Ordinance 13, Melescanu replied: “It is one of the ideas, but we must see if there aren’t other possibilities.”

He underscored that the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) takes into account the messages coming from abroad.

“Fundamental matter is to discuss goods and bads on GEO text”

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Friday underscored the importance of some discussions with the European partners on the text of the Emergency Ordinance No 13/2017 modifying the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, and not only on some topics brought into discussion by the political stage representatives.

“There is certainly a concern that has already become public, after the debate in the European Parliament, about what is happening in Romania. My point of view and the point of view that we adopted on a governmental level is that of explaining as much as possible what is the content and what were the reasons that determined the adoption of the emergency ordinance. You have a letter that was sent by the Prime Minister, Mr Grindeanu, to Mr Juncker, the Commission President, and Mr Timmermans, who is Vice-President, widely explaining these elements that have been spoken about. In fact, the fundamental matter to us is that on a European level, too, on a partner level – this is what we have done in the meetings we had with the ambassadors accredited in Bucharest – we discuss on the text what is right, what it is not right, and not only talk about topics brought to attention from one side or another of the political stage,” Melescanu said in a phone-in on Antena 3 private television broadcaster.

He said that it is most unlikely that the ambassadors read the ordinance text, “from top to bottom,” in the context in which the ambassadors’ briefing in mostly done “based on the media, based on the discussions with the state authorities and with other colleagues and based on any other information that can come from various sources.”

Asked if, after the meeting with ambassadors, they changed their initial opinion, Melescanu replied that only some of them did so.

At the same time, he said that a much more extended dialogue is needed with the European institutions and the ambassadors in Bucharest.

“We must discuss these things very openly and clearly, with the arguments we have and hear the counterargument, especially to find the best solution. As a matter of fact, the fight against corruption, the participation and enhancement of our role in the EU are priority goals of the current Government. We must only find the best modalities to achieve these things,” Melescanu mentioned.