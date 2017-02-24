ForMin Melescanu to meet PM Viktor Orban and Hungarian counterpart on Monday in Budapest

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will have a meeting, on Monday, in Budapest, with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and with the head of the Hungarian diplomacy Peter Szijjarto, in the context of an official visit paid to the neighboring country.

According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) on Friday to, the schedule of the visit, that is paid at the invitation of Peter Szijjarto, features, alongside consultations with Hungarian Foreign Minister, the meeting with the Prime Minister, but as well as a speech, that will be delivered as a first for a Romanian Minister, at the Annual Meeting of Hungarian Diplomacy. Furthermore, Teodor Melescanu will meet with representatives of Romanian communities residing in Hungary.

Within the meetings, the head of diplomacy in Bucharest will endorse the importance of intensifying the political-diplomatic dialogue, on mutual interest topics, as well as boosting the economic cooperation – each one of the two countries being for the other state one of the most important trade partners of sectorial cooperation, based on the ongoing projects, especially in areas such as energy or infrastructure. The meeting will also support the identification of new opportunities for cooperation. The issue of protecting the rights of persons belonging to national minorities will also be tackled, the MAE mentions.

The discussions agenda will also include topics regarding the European, regional and international issues.

Within the discussions with representatives of the Romanian communities, the concerns of Romanians in Hungary for maintaining their ethnic, cultural, religious and linguistic identity will be tackled, as well as regarding means of support offered by the Romanian state.