ForMin Melescanu to start campaign advancing Romania’s bid for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council

Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu will be in New York, May 31 – June 3, to officially start off a campaign advancing Romania’s bid for non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2020-2021.

The campaign will be conducted under the slogan “Romania: a lasting commitment to Peace, Justice and Development,” and it is deemed an ambitious foreign policy objective, according to a press statement released on Tuesday by Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

Melescanu’s visit to New York also includes events promoting Romania’s bid, centering on the official launch of the campaign at the UN headquarters in the presence of UN officials, diplomatic corps accredited in New York and the media.

Featuring on the visit’s agenda are meetings with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres; UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman, and Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Melescanu is also scheduled to have talks with the current and future president of the UN General Assembly.

According to MAE, while in New York, the Romanian chief diplomat will also meet counterparts from Europe, Africa, the Arab Gulf and Latin America to discuss Romania’s bid for a non-permanent place on the UN Security Council and consolidating bilateral relationships, with emphasis on boosting political dialogue and economic cooperation.

He will also have conversations with permanent representatives of various UN geographical groups to present the arguments in favour of Romania’s bid, along with the country’s pledged commitments underscoring its multilateral vocation, according to MAE.

Part of the visit, Melescanu will lodge Romania’s ratification instruments for the Paris Agreement concerning climate change, at a ceremony to be hosted by the UN headquarters.

Romania submitted in 2008 a bid to hold again a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, the seat allocated to the Eastern Group, in 2020-2021. A vote will be held in June 2019.

Since joining the UN in 1955, Romania has held a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council four times: 1962, 1976-1977, 1990-1991, and 2004-2005.