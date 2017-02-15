ForMin Melescanu welcomes AMRO President Stewart

Romania’s Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday welcomed visiting President of the American-Romanian Business Council (AMRO) Eric Stewart, according to a press statement released by Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE).

Melescanu is quoted as hailing the important role and activities of AMRO in promoting Romania as an attractive destination for American companies, as well as in boosting bilateral investment and commercial exchanges. He also praised AMRO for its support to joint governmental initiatives that have contributed to improving Romania’s investment environment, says MAE.

The Romanian chief diplomat also highlighted the commitment of Romania’s new government to deepen Romania’s strategic partnership with the US and consolidate the economic component thereof by securing a stable and predictable business environment grounded in simplified and transparent legislation. Melescanu reiterated the Romanian Government’s interest in a consolidated US economic presence in Romania, says MAE.

Stewart thanked the Romanian chief diplomat for MAE’s constant support to AMRO’s initiatives, particularly the conduct of dialogue with Romanian governmental organisations.

He hailed Romania’s progress with improving its business milieu, which contributes to boosting the interest of American companies in continuing to develop long-term investment projects in Romania.

Stewart said AMRO will conduct a new economic promotion mission in Bucharest late this March, confirming AMRO’s readiness to continue substantive discussions with Romania to identify the best ways to stimulate bilateral relations and the presence of American companies in Romania, according to MAE.

The American-Romanian Business Council is a Washington, DC based non-profit organisation that promotes commercial relations between the United States and Romania. It was launched on January 25, 2012 in Washington DC with an initial membership of 10 companies.

There are currently 20 AMRO member companies, all renowned American companies – ADM, Amgen, American International Forest Products, Amerocap, Cargill, Coca-Cola Company, Eli Lilly, ExxonMobil, Johnson & Johnson, Lokheed Martin, MetLife, Mega Company, Parsons, Pfizer, Philip Morris International, Raytheon, Smithfield, Textron, Timken and Warburg Pincus coming from various business areas – energy, agriculture, defence, pharmaceuticals, processing industries, logistics and insurance. Currently holding the council’s chairmanship is Amgen.