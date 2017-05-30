ForMin Melescanu welcomes France’s Ambassador on farewell visit

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Monday welcomed Ambassador of the French Republic to Romania Francois Saint-Paul, on a farewell visit, on occasion of ending his diplomatic mission in Romania.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, the Foreign Minister sent the appreciation of the Romanian side for the contribution and the active support granted by the French Ambassador to the development and strengthening of the bilateral relation.

According to MAE, during the meeting they evoked the collaboration of the two parties in preparing the joint cultural season (30 November 2018 – 14 July 2019), a cultural programme that will represent “an excellent opportunity to highlight, through the dynamics of the cultural creation in both states, the richness and diversity of the bilateral relations, of the Romanian – French partnership, designed towards the future.”

At the same time, the two officials approached the main challenges the European Union is currently confronted with, underscoring the importance of a structured and consistent Romanian-French coordination on a European level, the release also reads.