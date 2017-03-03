ForMin Melescanu welcomes Kazakhstan ambassador Batrashev, KazMunayGas delegation

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu on Thursday talked with the ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania, Daulet Batrashev and a KazMunayGas company’s delegation about the wish to find a solution so the company would continue its activity in Romania, says a release by the relevant ministry (MAE).

During the meeting, the sides addressed the economic relationship between Romania and Kazakhstan, stressing on the bilateral cooperation in energy.

Minister Teodor Melescanu expressed his appreciation for the interest shown by Kazakhstan to be a solid partner to Romania in achieving its objective to diversify sources and energy supply routes in the Black Sea Basin. He also emphasised the potential of Kazakhstan to become an important natural gas supplier in the development of European energy projects.

The parties highlighted the importance of developing Romania’s energy infrastructure so as to contribute to assuring the energy security, the source adds.

During talks, it surfaced the wish to identify a mutually advantageous solution for the KazMunayGas company to continue its activity in Romania, with the express observance of the law, the MAE release specifies.

The KazMunayGas delegation was headed by the company’s Deputy Chairman of Management Board, Berlibayev Daniyar.