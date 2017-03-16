ForMin Melescanu welcomes Palestinian ambassador Kokaly to Romania, praises very good political relationship

Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Wednesday the ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest, Fuad Kokaly, on a courtesy visit, informs a release by the relevant ministry (MAE) sent to Agerpres.

The Romanian diplomacy’s chief evoked the very good level of the political relationship between the two countries and assured the Palestinian ambassador of the openness of the Romanian side for the bilateral cooperation development in all common interest fields.

“A special attention was given to Romania’s participation in the assistance projects dedicated to Palestinian institutional construction, by continuing on Romania’s behalf to giving assistance through the MAE, as well as in health and education. Likewise, the Romanian dignitary mentioned the scholarship programmes in progress, as well as the availability to extend their number,” the release adds.

At the same time, the two officials have had an opinion exchange on the current topics of the international agenda, stressing on the Middle East developments.