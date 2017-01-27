ForMin Teodor Melescanu highlights cooperation strengthening and Romania’s support for Turkey’s stability

Romania’s openness to strengthening the cooperation with Turkey, as well the support of our country for the stability of Turkey, as an important member of NATO and key partner of the EU, were underscored on Friday during the meeting Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu had with Turkish Ambassador in Bucharest Osman Koray Ertas.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the meeting provided the opportunity to reiterate the very good stage of the bilateral cooperation of Romania with the Republic of Turkey, reflected in the dialogue on all the levels, circumscribed to the strategic Partnership and traditional relationships between the two states.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy underscored that, in this context, Romania’s openness to further strengthening this cooperation, in common interest areas, such as the economic and the regional security areas.

Furthermore, during the discussions, the Minister of Foreign Affairs has expressed Romania’s support for the stability of Turkey, as an important member of NATO and key partner of the EU.

Likewise, the two officials also approached topics on the European and international agenda, with an emphasis on the phenomenon of migration and fighting terrorism.