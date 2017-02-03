ForMin Teodor Melescanu, Hungarian ambassador Botond Zakonyi discuss bilateral partnership

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu discussed on Friday, with Hungary’s ambassador in Bucharest, Botond Zakonyi about the strategic partnership between the two countries, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The Romanian minister and the Hungarian diplomat, on a courtesy visit, re-affirmed the will and mutual interest to consolidate bilateral relations, based on the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Hungary and also on European and Euro-Atlantic values they share, as Member States of the EU and NATO.

As for the political-diplomatic dialogue, the two mentioned its continuation and intensification through a series of contacts in the upcoming period, that would allow the open approach of all interest topics, to the mutual benefit of both countries, indicates the source.

According to MAE, the two dignitaries underscored the necessity to pursue the development of economic cooperation, the investment growth in both countries as well as sectoral cooperation projects, having as landmark latest years’ accomplishments in infrastructure, transport or energy interconnection.

The two officials also agreed on deepening consultations at the two Foreign Affairs Ministries’s level, on joint interest topics on the European and international agenda.