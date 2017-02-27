ForMin Teodor Melescanu to meet with PM Viktor Orban and Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu will be received on Monday in Budapest by the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban and will meet with his counterpart, the diplomacy’s head, Peter Szijjarto, on the occasion of an official visit he is paying to the neighbour country, a release sent to Agerpres by the relevant ministry (MAE) reads.

The agenda of the visit that is an invitation on Peter Szijjarto’s behalf, includes alongside consultations with the Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister and the meeting with the Premier, a first for a Romanian minister, namely a lecture by Melescanu at the Annual Reunion of the Hungarian Diplomacy. Also, Teodor Melescanu will meet with representatives of the Romanian community in Hungary.

During the talks, the Bucharest head of the diplomacy will advocate the importance of incrementing the politico-diplomatic dialogue on topics of common interest, as well as the boosting of the economic cooperation – each of the two states being for the other one one of the most important trade partners, of the sectorial cooperation based on the ongoing projects, in particular in energy or infrastructure, as well as the identification of new cooperation opportunities. The sides will also tackle the matter of the rights protection of the persons belonging to the national minorities, the MAE release specifies.

The agenda of the talks will also comprise the European, regional, international problematic.

The Foreign Affairs Minister will approach in his talks with the Romanian community’s representatives the preoccupations of the Romanians in Hungary to preserving their ethnic, cultural, religious and linguistic identity, as well as the ways they could be supported by the Romanian state