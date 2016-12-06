Fortum – For a cleaner world

“We are putting our growth strategy to work”

Fortum is a leading clean energy company which provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world.

At the core of our business are environmentally friendly solutions for cities and their residents. We offer electricity, heat and cooling, ensuring security of supply, competitive prices and excellent customer experience. We produce energy in combine heat and power plants (CHP), effectively using multiple fuels and reducing emissions. We use sustainable local fuels, including biomass and waste. We buy back waste heat from our customers, from their server rooms, commercial centres or hospitals. We are able to provide them with advanced digital solutions combined with solar kits, heat pumps or waste water usage for maximum sustainability.

With the basis in the Nordic countries and the Baltic rim, Fortum’s European power production consists mainly in CO2-free hydro and nuclear power. Already 64% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. We operate 160 hydro power plants and are full- or part-owner in 8 nuclear reactors in Finland and Sweden. Our trading and service business also caters for the needs of industrial customers as well as other utilities. The nuclear service unit sells competence in simulation, waste treatment, licensing and construction as well as decommissioning. Our energy trading unit is a leading power plant operator and is active on international European markets trading commodities as well as environmental products to professional customers as well as electricity retail clients.

Fortum employs some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and the Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India.