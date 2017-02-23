Four new Ministers took oath of office in Grindeanu Cabinet

The new Ministers of Justice, Economy, Business Environment and Minister-delegate for European Funds took the oath of office on Thursday, in front of President Klaus Iohannis.

Tudorel Toader took the oath of office as Minister of Justice, Mihai Tudose as Minister of Economy, Alexandru Petrescu as Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship and Rovana Plumb as Minister-delegate for European Funds.

The swearing-in ceremony which was held at the Cotroceni Palace was attended by President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber Liviu Dragnea, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, members of the Government, as well as presidential advisers.

The head of state signed on Thursday the appointment decrees of the four ministers.

President Iohannis: I see this reshuffle as reinforcement move of governing team

President Klaus Iohannis believes that the reshuffle of the Government led by Sorin Grindeanu is a good move for strengthening the governing team.

“I understand this reshuffle as a reinforcement move of the governing team,” the head of state said on Thursday, after the swearing-in ceremony by the four new ministers of the Grindeanu Cabinet.

At the same time, the President mentioned that he received from Parliament the two laws, one for the repealing of the Ordinance No.13 and the other law for adopting the Ordinance No.14 and stated that he will promulgate them on Friday.

“We have met all the conditions to move on, Mr. Prime Minister, to normalize the situation,” President Klaus Iohannis stated.