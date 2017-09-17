Five persons die in western Timis County due to bad weather

Five persons have lost their lives on Sunday afternoon, during a storm that hit the western County of Timis, the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) Banat informs.

“A woman died at the Zoo, whilst a man passed away at Baron Hotel, in Timisoara, the latter being hit by a falling billboard. Other two persons lost their lives in Buzias. Other 12 persons were injured. Our operative team was activated, currently being busy to clear sidewalks, roads and vehicles from under the fallen trees, to remove fallen electricity wires, to clean affected roofs,” the ISU Banat spokeswoman Elena Megherea told AGERPRES.

According to the National Forecaster ANM, a Code Orange and Code Yellow alert of bad weather, strong winds, heavy rains, dangerous meteorological phenomena has been issued for four counties in southwestern Romania: Timis, Bihor, Hunedoara and Caras-Severin. The clouds are moving from southwest to northeast.

Iohannis: Condolences to grieving families, wishes of health to the injured in western country’s storm

President Klaus Iohannis extends his condolences to the grieving families and good health to those injured in western country’s storm this afternoon.

“I’m deeply touched of the dramatic events that took place this afternoon in western Romania, where following strong storms several persons have lost their lives and many dozens were injured, apart from significant material damage. I extend my condolences to the grieving families and wish good health to all of those who were injured during these tragic circumstances. Authorities have the obligation to take all the necessary measures to manage this crisis situation as efficiently as they could,” says president Klaus Iohannis in a message on the Presidential Administration’s website.