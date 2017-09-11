Four Romanians leave area affected by Hurricane Irma as a result of MAE task force

Four Romanian citizens have left the area affected by Hurricane Irma, following steps taken by a task force of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), according to a press statement released by MAE on Monday.

“Two Romanian citizens have been evacuated through Guadeloupe, a French overseas territory, on their way to their final destinations. Two other Romanian citizens have been evacuated to Puerto Rico and they will fly to New York, as the Embassy of Romania in Washington has been in touch with them.”

The task force established for the management of assistance to the Romanian citizens affected by hurricane Irma is continuing its activity through all its active and operational structures 24/7.

“At the same time, the MAE task force, through the embassies of Romania in Paris, The Hague and London as well as Lisbon, is keeping contact with similar task forces in the four countries for coordination in view of organising evacuation actions in the affected area. The Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (the Consular Call Center) is permanently connected with the family members of the Romanian citizens living in the affected area,” says MAE.

MAE adds that the affected Romanians may request consular assistance from the following diplomatic missions and consular offices:

* The Embassy of Romania in Washington: +1 (202) 332-2392, +1 (202) 332-2935, +1 (202) 332-4858, emergency telephone number +1 (202) 420-8350;

* The Consulate General of Romania in New York: +1 (212) 682-9120, +1 (212) 682-9121, emergency telephone number +1 (917) 6799874;

* The Consulate General of Romania in Chicago: +1 (312) 573-1315, +1 (312) 573-1181, emergency telephone number +1 (312) 307-2923;

* The Consulate General of Romania in Los Angeles: +1 (310) 444-0623, +1 (310) 473-8061, +1 (310) 231-4468, emergency telephone number +1 (310) 721-0474;

* The Embassy of Romania in Bogota +57 1 2566458; +57 1 2566719, emergency telephone numbers +57 316 8328615; +57 316 4495197;

* The Embassy of Romania in Ciudad de Mexico +52 55 52 80 04 47, emergency telephone number +52 55 38 83 30 72;

* The Embassy of Romania in London: +44 20 76027328; +44 20 76029833; +44 20 76036694; +44 20 76025193; +44 20 7603 0572; +44 020 7602 2065, emergency telephone number +44 7738716335, for UK-dependent territories;

* The Embassy of Romania in Paris: +33 (0) 1 47 05 29 66, +33 (0) 1 47 05 27 55, +33 (0) 1 45 50 39 97, +33 (0) 1 47 05 10 40, Emergency number +33 (0) 68 07 13 729, for the French overseas territories;

* The Embassy of Romania in The Hague +31 70 354 15 80, +31 70 322 86 12, +31 70 331 99 80, emergency number +31 651 596 107, for the Dutch dependent territories.

“Calls are automatically redirected, with the exception of emergency calls, to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and are taken over by call centre operators 24/7. The Government of Sint Maarten has made available the following phone numbers: St Maarten Medical Centre / St. Maarten Medical Centre: 910 or +1 721 543-1111; Police / Police Department: 911 or +1 721 542-2222; Ambulance / Ambulance Services: 912 or + 1 721 542 211,” according to MAE.

The MAE reiterates its recommendations to the Romanian nationals in the affected area to follow the travel warnings regarding severe weather conditions and the instructions of the local authorities, which can be found on the website of the ministry and the diplomatic missions and consular offices, as well as on the Facebook page of the Consular Department.