Fourth round of regional consultations on education strategy on Tuesday in Constanta

A fourth round a regional consultations on Romania’s education and research vision and objectives will take place on Tuesday in Constanta.

According to a press release of the Presidency, the debate will focus on learning results in the school educational cycle.

The event is part of the Presidency’s “Educated Romania” project and will gather officials with responsibilities in the field, teachers, students, parents and representatives of NGOs mainly active in the South-Est development region.

President Klaus Iohannis officially announced last week the new round of consultations.

“We will hold a new round of regional consultations next week and we will approach a sensitive but crucial topic – evaluating learning results in the school educational cycle. The numbers for the Baccalaureate exam show a sad reality: every year, part of the generation is left high and dry, while before the Baccalaureate there are many students who do not pass the National Evaluation exam,” Iohannis said in a speech at the beginning of the new school year 2016-2017.

The regional debate on assessing learning results in the school educational cycle is organized by the Romanian Presidency in partnership with the Ministry of National Education and Scientific Research, with support from the Constanta Ovidius University.

The first round of debates took place in Craiova, while the next two rounds were held in Timisoara and Brasov.