Francois Hollande starts two-day state visit in Romania

French President Francois Hollande is to arrive in Romania on Tuesday on a state visit to meet his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos.

The French President will be welcomed by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace for a private meeting, followed by bilateral talks and a joint news conference.

The two head of states are also scheduled to visit the ELI-NP Research Center at the Horia Hulubei National Institute for Research and Development in Physics and Nuclear Engineering, at Magurele, Ilfov County, where they will tour the Laser Control Room and participate in the opening of a “Future French-Romanian Partnerships” business forum.

Hollande, accompanied by PM Ciolos, is also to visit a Romanian Airbus helicopter manufacturing plant. The French President is also scheduled to attend a working lunch with the Romanian PM.

President Iohannis will also extend a state dinner on the occasion of Hollande’s visit, according to an official schedule posted on the Romanian Presidency website.