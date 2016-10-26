The Art Collections Museum, the satellite-museum of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), hosts the exhibition called French Landscapes in the Modern Romanian Art from October 25, 2016 to January 31, 2017; the exhibition includes works inspired by both nature and urban context, performed by Romanian artists during their travels or study periods spent in France. The exhibition can be visited at the Art Collections Museum located on 111 Calea Victoriei, Building C, from Saturday to Wednesday, between 10.00 am and 6.00 pm.

Being organized under the patronage of the French Embassy in Bucharest, the exhibition includes more than 80 paintings and graphic art works, signed by artist like Nicolae Grigorescu, Ioan Andreescu, Nicolae Grant, Kimon Loghi, Gheorghe Petrascu, Theodor Pallady, Stefan Popescu, Iosif Iser, Lucian Grigorescu, Rodica Maniu.

“The exhibition prepared with passion by our colleague Liliana Chiriac aims to present a part of the works made by our artists during their French journey, focusing on the landscape theme. This projects also speaks about our connections with the French culture, whose foundations, and not beginnings, are made also in the 19th Century, permanently increasing until today” , wrote Catalin Steregean, the MNAR General Manger, in the catalogue published on this occasion.

The heritage of the Art Collections Museum is diverse, benefitting from the permanent exposure of 34 collections among the 45 collections donated to the state. “The most representative works in teach collection have been rigorously selected; the works have been grouped by authors, to highlight all the Romanian artists in the museum, who painted and drew in France, thus contributing to the enrollment of the Romanian plastic art in the universal art”, explained Liliana Chiriac, head of the Art Collections Museum Department and the curator of the exhibition.