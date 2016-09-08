French President to visit Romania

French President Francois Hollande will pay a two-day state visit to Romania next week.

Francois Hollande’s first stop will be in Ghimbav, Brasov County. There, he will attend the inauguration of an Airbus Helicopters plant. The event will most likely be attended by Premier Dacian Ciolos too.

According to Digi24, the Ghimbav plant’s production lines will start rolling next year and it is hoped that the plant will have 350 employees and will build 15 H215 helicopters per year by 2020. The French President will then meet his Romanian counterpart at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Brexit will be one of the topics on the agenda of their talks, especially since the meeting will come ahead of the informal summit in Bratislava. This is the fourth visit that a French president is paying to Romania. The previous visit was paid by Nicolas Sarkozy eight years ago, when he took part in the NATO Summit in Bucharest.