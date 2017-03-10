French-Romanian cooperation programme in contemporary theatre, launched by French Institute of Bucharest

Theatre franco-roumain / The French-Romanian Theatre is the French-Romanian artistic cooperation programme in contemporary theatre the French Institute of Bucharest is initiating, says a release to Agerpres.

The programme kicks off with a first stage consisting in the French subtitling of four shows produced in Bucharest which have a connection with the French cultural area.

The first show, that is recreating the 1927 – 1928 historical process through which the modern art and its features are legally recognised by the authorities, “Brancusi impotriva Statelor Unite” / “Brancusi versus United States” a co-production of the Odeon Theatre and the Compagnie SuzanneM/Eric Vigner France, concept and directed by Eric Vigner, will be displayed on 16 March at the Studio Hall of Odeon Theatre.

On the same day, at the Studio Hall of the Bucharest National Theatre (TNB) will be presented “Angajare de clovn” / “A clown’s hiring” by Matei Visniec, directed by Ion Caramitru, a production wherein theatre and circus cross on the joint land of spectacular.

The show “Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, directed by Alexandru Dabija will be presented on 17 March at the Comedy Theatre, followed on 26 and 27 March at ArCuB, by the show of Gianina Carbunariu – “Artists Talk”, an ArCuB – Piese Refractare co-production, with support from Goethe Institut, the Embassy of France to Romania and the French Institute of Bucharest.

These shows join the events marking March as Month of Francophonie.

According to the release, the project’s next stages will unfold on several years and will consist of translations of French contemporary dramatic texts into Romanian and mutual, the carrying out of a joint sharing and open source platform of French and Romanian contemporary dramaturgy, visiting artists and shows, as well as co-productions.