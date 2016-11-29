FREYWILLE targets new opportunities to expand its presence in Romania and worldwide . “People prefer timeless and individual elegance before pretentious jewelry and fast-moving fashion trends”, says Friedrich Wille, President and Chief Executive Officer, FREYWILLE

FREYWILLE is a trend setter worldwide making exquisite artistic jewelry with fine decorative art. What is the history behind this Austrian brand and its international success?

FREYWILLE was originally founded in 1951 in the heart of Vienna, where the company’s headquarter is still located. In the 1970ies I joined the company as a financial and legal consultant. When Michaela Frey, the original founder, passed away in 1980, I took direction and restructured the company.

Under my guidance a whole new FREYWILLE emerged and the actual history as a globally known luxury brand began. It was under the creative leadership of my later wife Simone – a young artist – that a new academically trained artistic team was shaped that time.

Additionally, Simone Grünberger-Wille developed a brand new style of enamel ornamentation and high quality fire enameling techniques that completely revolutionized the company’s image and appearance. As a result we were able to present our first collection created in a completely new artistic way: AVANTGARDE definitely remains a milestone in the company’s creative process.

Our own style, which has always been formed through artistic creation, is entirely unique and developed itself through decades of experience. With blazes of colour, a variety of shapes and high quality enamel, we have created a way of expressing thoughts and feelings that has become true art. Together we constantly internationalized FREYWILLE.

My wife and I will continue to set new standards both in design and technique of artistic enamel jewelry to spread the FREYWILLE spirit all over the world, with Europe remaining the core of our humanistic and philosophical ideas. For many decades now FREYWILLE is the global leading company in artistic jewelry of precious enamel and lists enormous achievements with its unique design concept by FREYWILLE’s own creative team of artists, goldsmiths and experts of fine enameling.

What is your brand philosophy?

The philosophy of FREYWILLE is the combination of art, emotions and the highest craftmanship.

Jewelry is always very emotional , but every piece of FREYWILLE jewelry seems to have and tell its own story with lots of emotions and sensitivity behind. What’s the secret behind this strong message conveyed by the jewelry manufactured under this brand?

Always aiming to create collections full of emotions and philosophy, FREYWILLE focuses on creativity as the core of each design. Every collection is based on immaterial and emotional ideas of European and humanistic philosophy or profound topics like nature or the diversity of cultural heritage. Therefore the jewelry pieces have a deeper meaning for the wearer than only aesthetic reasons.

From our inspiration and values and through our association and impressive links with recognizable names in the art and fashion worlds, we have created a new category, linking fashion, art and fine jewelry together. We have created something new that highlights our admiration for history and artistic genius and places the emphasis on our own creative craftsmanship.

How would you define the profile of FREYWILLE jewelry clients and fans?

Those who love to be individual and customers who want to show their individual taste. Women who love to indulge themselves with brilliance, colors and inspiring motifs. People who prefer timeless and individual elegance before pretentious jewelry and fast-moving fashion trends.

What do you think that attracts them more to buy these jewelry: their unique look and design that make the difference, the emotions behind or their elegance?

I think this question cannot be generalized, it is probably a combination of all the points you mentioned. But in my opinion there are other less obvious reasons why our clients have stayed loyal to our brand as many customers are now being very cautious with spending their money. They will only now buy a luxury item if the brand can show credibility with the product and support of the product. FREYWILLE also benefits from consistency in its marketing and production strategies. Our jewelry is still only produced in Vienna, which refers to our high quality standards. We never discount, which translates to a good investment for customers as our brand holds its value. We only sell through our own stores, we only manufacture in our own factory. It’s all handled by our own people. We try to keep that contact with the customer as pure as we can.

What influence on the style and vision promoted by FREYWILLE’s products has the Austrian touch, namely the fact that the company has its roots in Austria, a country famous for its rich cultural heritage and traditions in design?

Vienna and the development of FREYWILLE are closely associated. Vienna does not only mean the home and origin of FREYWILLE – Vienna is the center of FREYWILLE’s creative work over the past 65 years. Every design is created in our art studios in Vienna, in the same building where our jewelry is also manufactured since the company was founded. Each of FREYWILLE’s own artists is inspired by the city’s special cultural spirit, of which one is aware at all times wherever one goes in Vienna. For many centuries, Vienna has been the capital of art and music. The artistic spirit that attracted so many world famous artists and visitors to the city is still alive and perceptible everywhere. It can be characterized as the foundation of all creative work that is happening at FREYWILLE’s headquarters in the heart of Vienna. For an example, FREYWILLE’s famous Hommage à Gustav Klimt collection is not only a tribute to the exceptional artist Klimt, but also to Vienna and its role in the Art Nouveau.

FREYWILLE has recently celebrated 7 years on the Romanian market. How would you assess the Romanian experience and what are the prospects for expanding the activity here?

The Romanian market was a big surprise for us. Before opening the first location on Calea Victoriei we knew that many Romanians loved our pieces, but we never expected this success in such a short time. The first opened Boutique exceeded its targets from the first year, and this drove us to opening the second location in Bucharest in 2012. In 2014 we launched the Online Boutique and at the moment we are looking for new opportunities in cities like Cluj, Timisoara or Iasi.

What could you tell us about the company’s plans for the future, regarding the presence on new markets?

We are constantly looking to expand our visibility. At the moment we are focusing on South America because we see wonderful opportunities there: Panama, Mexico and Chile offer great possibilities to show and share our artistic values. Also Asia and USA are one of our goals for the future. The stepwise approach towards different mentalities, cultures or markets is not easy and requires sensitivity and experience. When we are about to open a new boutique there are a lot of specific things apart from economic requirements that have to be considered in advance. For us, it is always very important being located in a surrounding that reflects our philosophy and our ambitions. The ideal setting also provides something we like to call a cultural aura.