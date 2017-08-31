Fudulea: Romania, a gate for Kazakh investments in Europe

Romania is a gate for Kazakh investments in Europe, Romania being in fact the first EU member state Kazakhstan has had as a partner, the state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship (MMACA), Sterica Fudulea, told AGERPRES.

The Romanian official specified that during his travel to Kazakhstan to participate in the official ceremony dedicated to Romania’s Day at the “EXPO 2017 Astana- Future Energy” international exhibition, in July, he met with officials of the Kazakh Government, such as the Energy Vice Minister or the First Vice Minister of Economy, as well as with the commercial director of the Kazakh Invest National Company, with whom he discussed mutual investments, the IT&C, the agriculture and the food making, being the interesting fields to Romania.

”Hopefully, we shall have concrete results regarding the Kazakh investments in Romania, and in particular, the Romanian investments in Kazakhstan,” the state secretary said.

Sterica Fudulea mentioned that over October 4 – 5 Bucharest will host the session of the Romanian-Kazakh Intergovernmental Committee on economic and technical-scientific collaboration, an opportunity to address several precise projects considered by both Romania and Kazakhstan.

According to the relevant ministry, the MMACA, in the first four months of 2017 the total amount of Romania’s trade with Kazakhstan was worth USD 510.522 million, of which export was USD 13.625 million and import reached USD 496.897 million, the trade gap being worth USD 483.272 million for Kazakhstan. Against the same period of 2016, the total trade volume grew by 99 percent, of which export dropped by 13 percent, and import soared by 106 percent.