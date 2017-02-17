Full agenda for “Busteni Days”: concerts, ski, football and wrestling competitions

Those who intend to go to the mountain in this weekend, on Prahova Valley, can directly opt for Busteni city. There is a lot of fresh air, there’s plenty of snow, but above all, local authorities announce for days of events for all tastes and for all ages. The reason? On the Kalinderu slope, a new edition of the “Busteni Days” will take place.

From February 16 to 19, 2017, a new edition of the traditional event called “Busteni Days” will be held on Prahova Valley. As every year, the event is organized by the local authorities on the Kalinderu slope. Within this year’s edition, the schedule of the event will include, besides the much expected outdoor concerts, many sports events, namely ski, football and wrestling competitions. The start of the activities on the agenda of the event will be represented by the 10th edition of the Busteni Cup in Alpine Skiing, while two sports events will be scheduled at the Gym in the Silva District: “Busteni Football Cup” – the 11th edition, and the 5th edition of the Wrestling Tournament.

DJ Arando Marquez will perform the first concert and he will animate people on the Kalinderu slope for four days. Many artists of the moment will come to the stage both on Saturday and Sunday, including Lidia Buble, Deejay Ryno and Sylvia, Amna, Nicole Cherry and many others. After reviewing the most important events in the agenda of the four days of the event, we should note: Thursday evening – descent on the slope with torches; Friday, after 10.00 – Busteni Ski Cup; Saturday, after 12.00 – outdoor concerts, at 14.00, at Silva Gym – the Wrestling Tournament, the 5th edition, and later, the award ceremony, and in the evening, on the Kalinderu slope – fireworks; Sunday, after 11.00, outdoor concerts, at 14.00 – Buteni Football Cup final, held at the Gym from the Silva District.