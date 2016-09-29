Furla opens a store in Baneasa Shopping City

Being famous for reinterpreting the Italian lifestyle in a contemporary creative manner, the luxury Italian brand Furla has inaugurated on September 22, a handbags store in Baneasa Shopping City.

The Furla brand is 100 percent Italian, in history and spirit. Founded in 1927 in Bologna, by Aldo and Margheritta Furlanetto, Furla will soon celebrate 90 years firmly anchored in the solid past of its flair for beauty, of its innovative design and traditional skillfulness and expertise of its experienced artisans.

The new store in Baneasa Shopping City will sell exclusively handbags in the FURLA range of products. The dedicated space is mixing ageless creativity and elegance with a unique design in 126 sq. m. The 2016 autumn/winter handbags collection suggests models in bright colors, with a smart design, of high-end leather, in the Furla playful, optimistic spirit.

Furla brand is brought in Romania by Millenium Pro Design in the franchise system. Reopening marks a new Furla chapter in Romania. After a first contact with the Romanian public on one of the Bucharest’s commercial arteries, Furla has focused its portfolio exclusively in travel retail, offline and online.

“Opening the store in Baneasa Shopping City comes as a normal continuation of the brand’s natural growth. Over the last seasons, Furla has teamed up with photographer Maro Testino, who shaped the artistic image of the brand, catching the Italian optimistic, colorful, contagious lifestyle in his advertising campaigns”, stated Ana Pintilie, Millenium Pro Design Marketing Manager.