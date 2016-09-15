Future Premier’s office: parties still reluctant to name potential nominees

grow in number, just like the statements that concern one of the most important stakes of the parliamentary elections, namely the appointment of a new Government and of a future Premier.

Thus, National Liberal Party (PNL) First Vice President Catalin Predoiu, whom until recently the press called “the Liberals’ shadow Premier,” stated on Tuesday that he is not preoccupied with the office of Premier, pointing out that his goal is to contribute, alongside his colleagues, to the drafting of a realistic governing platform, and that PSD has no person who could hold that office, due to reasons related to honourability, enforcement of criminal law and expertise.

“At this moment there is no such talk within the party. We are all focusing on finalising the governing platform,” Catalin Predoiu said when asked whether he is still one of PNL’s options for the office of Premier.

Predoiu stated that at this moment PSD does not have a governing platform and its representatives are talking about the achievements of the Ponta Government.

“I am not preoccupied with what you are asking me,” the PNL First Vice President added, stating that his goal is to contribute, alongside his colleagues, to the drafting of a realistic governing platform.

“I have no other ambitions and projects at this moment,” Catalin Predoiu added.

He also stated that PNL has several persons who have the expertise required to hold that office. “We are working as a team, we are not a trio, a duo or anything else,” Predoiu said.

According to Predoiu, PSD has no person who could hold that office, due to reasons related to honourability, the enforcement of criminal law and expertise.

“At this moment, PSD is unable to give the country a Premier, a governing platform, with a purpose other than saving the corrupt. This is the objective of PSD, of ALDE, to save the corrupt,” Predoiu emphasised.

Asked whether Emil Boc could be an option for PNL, Catalin Predoiu said Emil Boc no longer wants that office.

“Any member of the party’s management can hold this office,” Predoiu said.

Basescu: I would discuss with a large party only if office of Premier is on the table

On the other hand, Popular Movement Party (PMP) President Traian Basescu stated that his party’s possible post-elections negotiations with other parties will be conditional on prior talks focusing on the office of Premier.

“I would discuss with a large party only if the office of Premier is on the table and then we’ll see. (…) A small party like PMP can discuss with a large party only with the office of Premier on the table,” Traian Basescu stated in an interview, when asked about PMP’s alliance policy after the parliamentary elections.

Basescu avoided saying whether PMP could ask the office of Head of Government for him or for some other PMP member.

Nevertheless, the ex-President estimated that the most likely Government to be formed after the parliamentary elections will be a PNL-PSD Government, being a variant that President Klaus Iohannis wants. “He will want to have them all in one place, without giving Caesar what is Caesar’s, namely without giving PSD the office of Premier,” Basescu said, adding that the Social Democrats may be forced to accept this option since Liviu Dragnea would like to get rid of his legal problems.