Gabriel Oprea after meeting held by UNPR faction opposing merger with PMP: I’m not returning to politics

Ex-Deputy Premier Gabriel Oprea rejected on Sunday, in a message posted on Facebook, the recent allegations that he intends to return to political life, and pointed out his meetings with his colleagues were of a “personal” nature.

Oprea’s posting comes after the press published information on the meeting held by the National Union for the Progress of Romania (UNPR) faction that challenges the party’s merger with the Popular Movement Party (PMP) and remains faithful to the Social Democrats.

“Press articles were recently published, alleging that I am involved in the organising of political actions alongside former colleagues from UNPR. These allegations are false. I do not intend to return to politics,” Oprea wrote.

He said that his meetings with former UNPR colleagues were “of a personal nature” and had no political aim.

The UNPR faction that challenges the party’s merger with PMP, a faction that continues to have local elected officials among its ranks, recently held a meeting, expressing its support for the PSD and for the Government. In fact, members of this faction also attended one of the pro-Government rallies that PSD held in Dambovita, where messages were displayed under the logo of the former UNPR.

Gabriel Oprea resigned from the helm of UNPR in early March 2016. On 26 September 2016, he also resigned from the Senate, against the backdrop of protests sparked by the Senate’s decision to reject the National Anticorruption Directorate’s (DNA) request to lift his immunity in order to face a criminal probe for involuntary manslaughter in the case opened following the death of police officer Bogdan Gigina.