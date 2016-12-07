Gabriel Oprea and his son, heard by DNA in Bogdan Gigina case. Prosecutors announced them that their goods were sized

Former IntMin Gabriel Oprea was called to be heard by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in the case of the police officer Bogdan Gigina. Gabriel Oprea’s son was also heard by DNA on Wednesday in the same case. Judicial sources claim that they were announced about the seizure established on their goods.

The former Deputy PM Gabriel Oprea arrived at DNA on Wednesday morning, to be informed about the evidences in the case in which he is accused of manslaughter in the case of the police officer Bogdan Gigina’s death, according to judicial sources.

Oprea refused to make any statement before meeting the prosecutors.

Gabriel Oprea’s son also came on Wednesday to be heard by the anticorruption prosecutors, in the same case. He left DNA in less than one hour and he didn’t make any statement for the press.

Gabriel Oprea also went to DNA on October 17, being summoned by the prosecutors to be impeached after President Klaus Iohannis has approved the prosecution in the case of the former IntMin, under the accusation of manslaughter, in the case of the police officer Bogdan Gigina’s death.

On October 14, President Klaus Iohannis sent to the Justice Minister the prosecution request for manslaughter on the name of Gabriel Oprea, former Deputy Prime-Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs from March 2014 to November 2015, the request being also made known to the Prosecutor attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, who received the request from te National Anticorruption Directorate.

DNA’s request by which President Klaus Iohannis was requested to approve the prosecution for the former IntMin Gabriel Oprea under the accusation of manslaughter, in the case of the police officer Bogdan Gigina’s death, reached the Presidency on October 12. The request has been sent after Gabriel Oprea’s Senator mandate has ended by resignation, starting from October 1.

National Anticorruption Directorate requested to the Senate, on September 1, to approve Gabriel Oprea’s prosecution, but the request was rejected by the Senators on September 19. Later, Oprea has resigned from the Senate, after street protests.

According to DNA, on the evening of October 20, 2015, around 19.00 o’clock, the police agent Bogdan-Cosmin Gigina, who was part of an accompanying motorcade of the Minister Gabriel Oprea, was involved in a road accident that caused his death.

“As for the cause of the road accident consisting in the speed (84 km/h) and failure to adapt it to the weather conditions, from the evidences gathered during the prosecution there are reasonable clues that it was caused by the Minister of Internal Affairs Oprea Gabriel. The speed was implicitly established by the Minister of Internal Affairs by communicating the destination and the precise moment when he should arrive to the destination. Besides, he was the only one able to request the increase of the speed beyond the safety limit”, claim prosecutors.

According to the prosecutors, at the moment of the accident, Minister Gabriel Oprea was going to his home located in Cotroceni.

“Considering all the evidence gathered until now (including two forensic and one technical expertise), we conclude that there are reasonable clues that Minister of Internal Affairs Gabriel Oprea is the one who imposed a very high speed, using the superior position provided by the dignity that he held and breaching the legal provisions regulating the movement of the motorcade that was accompanying him, which was the cause that contributed to the road accident that led to the death of the victim Gigina Bogdan-Cosmin”, shows DNA.

The former IntMin stated two months ago that he asks forgiveness to the members of the police officer Bogdan Gigina’s family, but the car in which he was at the moment of the accident was traveling with a speed below 60 km/h, stating that “he wasn’t coming from the pub”.

“I was on duty, I was coming from a partner institution and he felt here, close to that place. Nobody was hurrying, and I tell you why. Following the investigation, my speed and the speed of the car accompanying us was below 60 kilometers per hour. Nobody was hurrying. I ask forgiveness to the police officer Bogdan Gigina’s family, I know how it’s like having a death in the family, it’s a big tragedy that nobody wanted, I wasn’t coming from the restaurant, I wasn’t coming from the pub, I was coming from work” stated the former IntMin Gabriel Oprea.

Gabriel Oprea stated that the car in which he was in the evening of the accident stopped after police officer Bogdan Gigina felt, but another police officer in the car accompanying them, who was Gigina’s godfather “has beckoned them to leave”, the former Minister adding that he didn’t realize that an accident occurred.

“We left because they have insisted. We didn’t realize that an accident occurred. I didn’t know anything about the accident. I found out about the accident after approx. 15 minutes” stated Oprea, quoted by news.ro.

“At the moment of the accident, the victim Gigina Bogdan-Cosmin was part of an accompanying motorcade of the Minister’s Oprea Gabriel. This motorcade, provided by the Traffic police Brigade of the General Police Directorate of Bucharest, was formed by a road motorcyclist (the victim Gigina Bogdan-Cosmin) and a crew consisting in a police officer and a police agent who were in a traffic police car. This motorcade was preceding, in the traffic, the car in which was the Minister Oprea Gabriel. When the accident occurred, Minister Gabriel Oprea was traveling to his home located in Cotroceni”, claim the prosecutors.

According to DNA, the evidence in the file indicate that “by breaching the legal provisions regulating the accompanying of the dignitaries, the Minister of Internal Affairs Oprea Gabriel has ordered to benefit for himself, from accompanying with traffic police crew by a permanent manner, to have crews consisting in a traffic police car (an agent and a traffic police officer) and a traffic police motorcycle”.

Gabriel opera, as a Minister, was having an average of five travels per day, during which he was accompanied by traffic police crews, the number being “approximately three times higher than the ones performed in the same period of time for accompanying the Romanian President, and approximately two times higher than the corresponding number for the Prime-Minister, these dignitaries being entitled to benefit from permanent accompanying, according to the legal provisions”, explained DNA.