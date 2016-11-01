Gabriela Firea: A technocratic Gov’t is a democratic accident. Democracy means parties, Parliament and observance of the Constitution

A technocratic Government is a democratic accident, Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Monday, pointing out that democracy means political parties, Parliament and observance of the Constitution.

“In my view, and I believe the view of many of you, a technocratic Government is a democratic accident, because democracy means political parties, Parliament, observance of the Constitution, it means politicians who are censured when they make mistakes and you know where they hail from and how to censure them if they made errors, they are not a collective, somewhat anonymous character you don’t know where he hails from and how you are going to vote for him or cut him off your list when you want to punish him,” Gabriela Firea stated at the ‘Partnerships for Developing Romania: The Strategic Potential of the Network of Parks, Buildings and Industrial Plots of Land’ forum organised in Bucharest.

Firea pointed out she did not want to politicise the forum but she noticed that there were some speeches that “praised the technocratic Government.”

“We are at a debate in which we are discussing the role that local public administration, central public administration and the business sector plays in making the cities grow and the citizens able to appreciate the place they are living in and to feel good at home, so as not to be tempted to leave for other countries. And, hearing some speeches, I felt provoked and I responded,” Firea said when answering a question.

According to her, a Government should have political affiliation and should be responsible.

“Democracy means political parties, Parliament, observance of the Constitution, and the moments technocratic Governments are formed are democracy’s accidents, because citizens have to have the possibility to express themselves. Likewise, they must be represented through voting. If they notice technocratic Government are being formed, it means their vote is no longer important. They go out and vote for naught, because a certain entity will come, will pick 20-25 persons randomly or based on certain criteria and interests and the Romanian’s vote will no longer matter. I don’t believe it is a good message to give to society, namely that regardless of what Romanians vote in the elections the Government will be entirely different than the expression of the people’s will,” Firea added.

Dincu: The rule that Gov’t must have political affiliation is essential for democracy

The rule that Government must have political affiliation is essential for democracy, and the Governments formed by independents appear in crisis situations, Deputy Premier Vasile Dincu stated on Monday.

“Governments formed by independents, which can be called technocratic Governments, appear very rarely. They appear in crisis situations and this is not the rule in politics. The rule in politics is, and I believe this is how democracy develops, (…) to have Governments with extra legitimacy, Governments formed as a result of elections. What we did now, with this Government, was an experiment. I believe we also did very many good things. We struggled to build where we found things not done, to withstand crises, we communicated well with Parliament. Of course, during elections campaigns the parties will find that criticising the technocratic Government and always the incumbent Government is the simplest thing to do. But (…) we must have a Government with political affiliation, one that would have behind it a political will and a strong Parliament, because Romania will not develop otherwise. Of course, there were also Governments with 75 percent Parliamentary backing at one point, which did not manage to change Romania, which did not manage to change important things because they did not have behind them an agreement between the parties that formed that very large coalition. So, numbers do not always solve this, but the rule for Governments to have political affiliation is an essential one for democracy. All other things are exceptions,” Dincu stated at the ‘Partnerships for Developing Romania: The Strategic Potential of the Network of Parks, Buildings and Industrial Plots of Land’ forum organised in Bucharest.

Deputy Premier Dincu made the statement when answering a question about the statement Gabriela Firea had made, according to which “a technocratic Government is a democratic accident” and democracy means political parties, Parliament and observance of the Constitution.

“We collaborated very well and we still do and I find her statement correct. I too believe that,” Dincu added.