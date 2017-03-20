Gabriela Firea: I think Ponta has some annoyances, but it’s good for us to wash our laundry in the family

Vice President of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) Gabriela Firea stated on Saturday for RTV that Victor Ponta should express his annoyances inside the party, because “the reputation of a family is given by the fact that it doesn’t wash its laundry in public”.

Being invited to comment the criticisms that Victor Ponta has recently brought against the PSD President Liviu Dragnea, Gabriela Firea said: “I wish him to overcome this period in which he is upset about some of us (…), to be that person we know, a constructive man, a team player, a solidary man who knows to leave himself for the team and for the family he is a part of”.

Firea said that, regardless of the annoyances that Ponta has, he should express them inside PSD, “not to provide ammunition” to the party’s opponents.

“All of us have certain annoyances at a specific moment, but I believe it’s good for us to wash our laundry in the family, as we, Romanians, say, and not in public. The reputation of a family is given by the fact that it doesn’t wash its laundry in public. This is also the case of a party”, Firea concluded.

Victor Ponta stated on Wednesday that he doesn’t support Liviu Dragnea anymore because of his manner of ruling the party. “I don’t understand why he continues to attack me, why he is so upset, ‘cause we have actually agreed: I support the Government, I support PSD, but I don’t support Mr. Dragnea. That’s how life is!” stated Victor Ponta, adding that he cannot agree “the monarchic leading style” which Liviu Dragnea promotes at the PSD leadership.

Liviu Dragnea: I did so many things for Victor Ponta; I don’t regret any of my actions

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Friday, in a press conference held at Resita, that he did “so many things” for Victor Ponta in the recent years, and he doesn’t regret for his actions, and if he could turn back time, he would act the same.

“I did so many things for Victor in the six years when we were together at the party’s leadership, and I don’t regret any of my actions. If I could turn back time, I’d do the same. He will have the same friendship from me”, Liviu Dragnea stated.

PSD MP Victor Ponta stated on Wednesday that he can hardly understand why Liviu Dragnea continues to attack him, saying that it’s pity “to use intrigues”, as the PSD President.

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Tuesday for B1 TV that he prefers to postpone the discussions on a possible position inside the party to be offered to Victor Ponta, leaving to understand that there was such a discussion between Ponta and PM Sorin Grindeanu.

PSD President accused Victor Ponta that he started since a long time ago a campaign against the party, which is hard to be understood.

“Maybe he has a personal problem with me, but saying that this Government – who is the result of the elections and who was supported by all of us – will put us down, that it will not succeed to perform the revenues, this is bad for the government because it gives a feeling of disbelief”, Liviu Dragnea also said.