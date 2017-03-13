Gabriela Firea: I’m waiting with emotion and joy the Sovereign Pontiff’s visit to Romania and to Bucharest

On Friday, Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea met Professor Alberto Quattrucci, Secretary General of the Sant’Egidio Community, the two discussing the Sovereign Pontiff’s visit to Romania next year.

“I am waiting with emotion and joy the Sovereign Pontiff’s visit to Romania and to Bucharest. We want it to be a memorable event, just as the visit that Pope John Paul II paid to Romania in 1999 was,” the Bucharest Mayor stated.

The talks tackled topics concerning the sustainable development of communities, the fight against poverty and the wave of immigrants’ impact on the future of Europe, a Bucharest City Hall communique shows.

“Currently, the city – whether we are talking about the Capital or any other city – has not only a social dimension but also a spiritual one. There is the need for bridges of communication, support, because only together will we manage to help those in need. We have such an extraordinary collaboration with the Romanian Orthodox Church, but also with the representatives of other religious communities, because we have a common goal: living together in peace and respect,” Gabriela Firea stated.

During the meeting, Professor Alberto Quattrucci expressed the intention of organising, in Bucharest, in 2019, an international event dedicated to the support of dialogue and peaceful cohabitation between communities from various countries of the world, the Bucharest City Hall communique shows.

The Sant’Egido community was established in Rome in 1968 and is a secular movement of Catholic inspiration which has so far attracted over 60,000 persons and which was recognised by the Holy See’s Pontifical Council for the Laity as an international association of pontifical faithful.