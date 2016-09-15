Garanti Bank launches the campaign called “You saved money and you are 10 times advantaged”

Garanti Bank, one of the most dynamic banks on the local market, launches the campaign “You saved money and you are 10 times advantaged” for customers who will open, until the end of the year, a salary account.

This campaign, which runs until December 31, 2016, provides customers with several benefits, including: zero fees for opening and managing the salary account, for issuing and managing MasterCard cards, as well as for cash withdrawals from the Garanti Bank’s ATMs or for querying the balance in the bank’s network.

“You saved money and you are 10 times advantaged” aims to encourage the saving behavior and to provide customers with practical advices on how they can fix and reach a financial goal. Thus, Garanti Bank provides additional bonuses for customers who save at least a half of their salaries by the end of the year, in their first saving account or deposit opened at the bank.

Customers will have the opportunity to receive, for three months, ten times the standard bonus for shopping performed through the debit card, if they fulfill the minimal requirement to save a half of their salary.

“Our goal is to fully satisfy the various needs of our existing and potential customers, by providing them with a diversity of products and services with multiple benefits. The new campaign is in line with our objective to encourage the customers to enjoy the advantages of using Bonus Debit Card, while they save money”, stated Roxana Rebegeanu, Head of Retail Banking, Garanti Bank Romania.

Bonus Debit Card is a unique payment instrument which diversifies the main features of a debit card, providing customers with access to the current accounts from anywhere across the world and a bonus of 0.25 percent for any payment performed through the card in the country or abroad, including online payments.