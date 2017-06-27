GarantiBank registers strong increase in terms of mobile banking users

Garanti Bank, one of the most dynamic banks on the local market, registered a strong increase in terms of mobile banking users, the number of clients using Garanti Bank’s mobile application, Mobile ME, reaching 17,5% out of all the bank’s users of Internet Banking in the first five months of the year.

As such, during this time, the bank recorded an average value of mobile transactions worth RON 2,000, almost 70% out of the total being performed through devices with Android operating systems. On the other hand, the value of the transactions performed by iOS users is two times higher.

In the first five months of the year, over 55% of the most used transactions via Mobile ME were interbank transfers and Bonus Card debt payments.

„Mobile ME is one of our top solutions that best serve the current needs of our clients to manage their finances easily. Trough our application we deliver a secure platform that allows them to perform transactions with just a few swipes, anytime and anywhere. Mobile ME had a very fast pace of adoption since its launch and we are very optimistic about its future evolution”, stated Ioana Cristina Savu, Sales Channels Management Director, Garanti Bank Romania.

Mobile ME is an intuitive and close at hand Mobile Banking application. By using it, clients can perform all basic banking operations such as payments, foreign exchange transactions, Bonus Card debt payment, invoice payments and recharging prepaid. Garanti Bank launched Mobile ME compatible with iOS in January 2016 and since November last year the application can be used by Android smartphone users as well.

Users are also able to check their current account history, view account balance and send it on e-mail. Through Mobile ME, Bonus Card holders (Garanti Bank’s credit card) can check their debt, see their card transactions, as well as make a cash advance, meaning transferring money from the card’s cash limit to current account.

All the above banking operations can be performed in real time, 24/7.