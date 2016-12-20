Gas imports up 720 percent in first ten months, production down 13.9 percent

Romania imported, in the first ten months of 2016, 620.900 tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) usable natural gas, by 720.2 percent (545,200 toe) bigger than imports in the similar period of 2015, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The domestic production of natural gas totalled 6.122 million toe, in the period January-October 2016, 991,800 toe (11 pct) less than first ten months of the last year.

According to Romania’s Energy Strategy project, published on the website of the relevant Ministry, the annual production of natural gas is expected to decrease slightly, to an average of 9-10 billion cubic meters for the period 2016-2030.

The document states the production of natural gas will decrease after reaching a new peak of 132 TWh in 2025, as a result of the Black Sea production, to 96 TWh in 2030 and 65 TWh in 2050. Low price scenarios foresee a decrease close to zero of gas production starting with 2045.