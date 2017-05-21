Gas imports up by 332.3 pct in Q1; production down by 1.6 pct

Romania imported 537,300 tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) worth of usable natural gas in the period between January and March 2017, by 332.3 percent (413,000 toe) more than in the similar period of 2016, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The domestic gas production totalled 2.081 million toe in Q1 of 2017, by 1.6 percent less than in the same period of 2016.

Under Romania’s Energy Strategy posted on the website of the Energy Ministry, the country’s gas production is expected to slowly decrease between 2016 – 2030 to an average of 9 – 10 bln cubic metres.

The document also states that after peaking at 132 TWh in 2025 as a result of Black Sea production, Romania’s natural gas output will decline to 96 TWh in 2030 and 65 TWh in 2050, respectively.

Low-price scenarios anticipate the country’s gas production falling to zero beginning in 2045.